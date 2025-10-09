E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Pakistan, Iran border in Mashkel reopens after four years

Saleem Shahid Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:42am
QUETTA: The government of Pakistan on Wednesday officially reopened the Katager Zero Point border crossing with Iran in the Mashkel area of Washuk district, ending a four-year closure that had halted cross-border movement and trade.

The prolonged closure had severely impacted the lives and livelihoods of residents on both sides of the border, particularly those living in the remote areas of Mashkel.

The reopening follows persistent efforts and demands by local leadership, including MPA Mir Zabid Ali Reki of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, and other community leaders.

A resolution urging the federal authorities to reopen the border was also passed in the Balochistan Assembly.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Inspector General of Frontier Corps (South) Balochistan, Maj Gen Bilal Sarfraz, who formally reopened the Katager Zero Point gate to public movement and trade. He was joined by MPA Reki and a large gathering of local officials, religious scholars, and residents.

The JUI-F leader said the reopening was a moment of immense relief for the people of Mashkel.

“Residents will now be able to travel to and conduct business with neighbouring Iran without difficulty,” he said.

He also highlighted the critical importance of the Guzzar border point, which remained closed, saying it played a vital role in the economic sustenance of thousands of families in Mashkel and surrounding areas.

“The continued closure of the Guzzar border has caused significant hardship,” he said.

Later, the IGFC assured the public that efforts were underway to reopen the Guzzar border this month.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

