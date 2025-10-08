Minister blames India after Jaffar Express targeted again

SHIKARPUR: Four bog­ies of the Jaffar Expr­ess derailed following an explosion on the track near the town of Huma­yoon, in the Shikarpur district, injuring seven passengers on Tuesday morning.

Railways Minister Ha­nif Abbasi alleged foreign involvement, stating that India was behind the repeated attacks on the Jaffar Express. He affir­med that railway operations would continue desp­ite the incident.

The train was en route from Peshawar to Quetta when the blast occurred at around 8:15am, said Shik­a­rpur Deputy Commis­sioner Shakeel Ahmed Abro while speaking to the media on the scene soon after the incident.

He said there were no fatalities, and the seven injured passengers were promptly transported to Shikarpur Civil Hospital.

The injured included Muh­ammad Shafique, son of Abdul Azziz, a railway official, Muhammad You­nis, Hawaldar Javed, constable Abdul Rahman, con­­­s­table Azhar Jameel, besides two unidentified passengers.

Four of the more seriously injured were later shifted to the military hospital for further treatment.

Later, the deputy commissioner made it clear that all seven injured were in stable condition and that arrangements were being made to safely transport all remaining passengers to their destinations. He also confirmed that repair work on the damaged track was currently underway.

Tuesday’s blast is reportedly the seventh attack on Jaffar Express so far this year, starting with the deadliest episode in March, when terrorists killed 21 passengers after hijacking the train. Since then, the train has been attacked at least six times.

Talking to Dawn, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi blamed India for the repeated attacks on Jaffar Express. However, he declared that the train’s operation to and from Balochistan would continue despite such cowardly attacks

“The terrorists targeting Jaffar Express again and again are, in fact, proxies of India that is not ready to digest and bear its defeat it faced during operation Bunyan Al Marsoos,” he said. “These incidents are cowardly act of India that is still feeling the pain of wounds it received during the May war,” he added.

In response to a question, Mr Abbasi said this time the terrorists selected the railway track near Shikarpur (Sindh). He said such cowardly attacks could not stop Pakistan Railways to cease the operations of Jaffar Express. “The train will continue operating as per routine, as we will never afraid of such attacks,” he said, adding that the security of the track and train would be tightened further.

He praised “brave drivers, guards and other crew members who continue to perform duties in this train despite such horrible incidents. I also salute our brave passengers who continue to travel by this train, giving a message to the coward terrorists that Pakistani people are a brave and great nation that would never surrender before such proxies. I also salute our armed forces that are endeavoring to eliminate such terrorists for the protection of citizens of Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the incident and sought an inquiry report from the police chief. He directed the Larkana commissioner to provide best medical assistance to the injured passengers.

Later, Sindh lawmaker Imtiaz Sheikh, along with DC Abro, visited Civil Hospital to inquire after the condition of the injured passengers, including Muhammad Younis and Muhammad Shafique.

Khalid Hasnain in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025