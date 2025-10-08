Balochistan CM terms combating graft ‘a shared responsibility’

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said combating corruption was a shared responsibility of every citizen and urged the youth to join efforts in building a prosperous, resilient, and transparent Balochistan for future generations.

“Corruption is a big challenge for Balochistan, having undermined the integrity of provincial departments, affected social cohesion and eroded the youth’s trust in public institutions,” he said while speaking at a ceremony at BUITEMS on the Anti-Corruption Day.

CM Bugti emphasised that the security forces were fully equipped to handle law and order challenges. He added that development and governance were impossible without rooting out corruption from the province.

Balochistan CM says corruption has undermined integrity of govt departments, affected social cohesion

He also announced the launch of Balochistan’s first-ever youth policy, urging young people to foil propaganda against the homeland and remain committed to the state. He acknowledged grievances related to employment and governance but stressed that these should not lead to alienation from the nation.

“The youth must not become part of any propaganda against Pakistan and must work for the development of the country,” he added.

Highlighting merit-based reforms, Sarfraz Bugti noted that over 12,000 to 16,000 teachers had been recruited in the education department purely on merit. He pledged to expand sports infrastructure and provide ample opportunities for youth engagement.

To combat corruption, the CM said the government was strengthening oversight bodies, including NAB, the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, and the Anti-Corruption Establishment. He said that accountability processes were transparent from any political and personal influence.

CM Bugti stressed that corruption extended beyond financial misconduct to negligence and a breach of public trust. He reiterated that Balochistan’s resources were a public trust and must be used solely for the welfare of its people. He called on all citizens, including officials, educators, and students, to uphold integrity and transparency in their roles. He concluded the speech by praising the organisers of the sports festival, noting that such events fostered discipline, teamwork, and tolerance.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025