JI holds ‘Children March’ to condemn Israel

HYDERABAD / SUKKUR: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Tuesday held ‘Children March’ in Hyderabad and Jacobabad on Tuesday to condemn genocide of Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli forces.

Pakistan Peoples Party-Shaheed Bhutto ((PPP-SB) also took out a rally to express solidarity with Palestinians.

In Hyderabad, JI Deputy Emir Liaquat Baloch addressed the ‘Children March’ outside local press club. Schoolchildren and teachers took part in the march.

JI’s Mujahid Channa, district emir Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Hanif Shaikh and Al-Khidmat (welfare wing) president Naeem Abbasi and youth wing president Irfan Kaimkhani also spoke.

Baloch said that Zionist regime of Israel had become a permanent threat to world peace and added that Palestine belonged to the people of Palestine. He said the ‘two state solution’ was unacceptable.

He said that Palestinians had created history by fighting a battle with Israel over the last two years. He added that they had made Israel to bite the dust.

He deplored that US President Donald Trump came to the rescue of Israeli PM Netanyahu, who was carrying out genocide of Palestinians with the aim of extricating Israel out of this morass.

In JI’s Jacobabad Children March, taken out from the party’s district office, schoolchildren and their teachers raised slogans against Israel and expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

They marched through the streets before holding a demonstration outside the local press club.

Mohammad Abubakar Soomro and Deedar Ali Lashari, as well as Anjuman-i-Tajiran Pre­sident Mir Ahmed Ali Brohi, spoke to the participants.

Separately, PPP-SB took out a rally from its district office to the local press club.

Nadeem Qureshi, Noor Mohammad, Abdul Sami Soomro and Babul Korejo spoke to the participants.

