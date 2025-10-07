Dr Malik Baloch urges uplift of Turbat infrastructure

GWADAR: National Party President Dr Malik Baloch has said that improving the road network and drainage system of Turbat must be the government’s top priority, as the city is the heart of Kech district and the centre of Makran division.

He made these remarks during a meeting on improving Turbat city’s sewerage system, held at the Makran Commissioner’s office. The meeting was attended by Makran Commissioner Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani, former Balochistan High Court judge Justice Shakeel Ahmed Baloch, former District Council chairman Haji Fida Hussain Dashti, and others.

Dr Malik, who is former chief minister of Balochistan, asked engineers to take into account sewerage lines and the natural flow of water during construction to prevent urban flooding and inconvenience to residents during the rainy season. He urged the Turbat Municipal Corporation and other relevant departments to formulate a comprehensive working plan for modern and sustainable urban development.

The meeting also discussed recycling wastewater through treatment plants for reuse.

Deputy project director of the Turbat City development project Behram Gichki informed the meeting that three major drainage systems of Turbat are being interconnected to divert wastewater outside the city to prevent health and environmental hazards.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025