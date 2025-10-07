Balloting held for mini-dam allotment in Potohar region

RAWALPINDI: Balloting for the allotment of mini-dams under the chief minister Punjab’s Agriculture Transformation Plan for the Potohar region was held here on Monday.

A total of 42 farmers participated in the draw. The names of 25 farmers were drawn from the applications - 12 farmers from Rawalpindi Tehsil, 10 from Gujar Khan and three from Kahuta.

Under the plan for the Potohar region, a total of 400 mini-dams will be constructed over three years with a 70 per cent subsidy. Out of these, 100 mini-dams will be constructed in the Rawalpindi division in the first year of the programme, 150 in the second year and 150 in the third year.

The Punjab government has allocated Rs7 billion for the agriculture reform project in the Potohar region. A subsidy of Rs1.7 million will be given for the construction of each mini-dam. Additionally, a Rs4 billion programme has been launched for irrigation and efficient water use, under which solar systems, modern irrigation systems and laser land levelers will be provided at a 70 percent subsidy.

The construction of these mini-dams will ensure water conservation in the Potohar region and enhance water resources. With the help of these dams, farmers will be able to irrigate their crops, orchards and vegetables which will not only improve their productivity but also enable them to contribute to the country’s development.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Raja Mohammad Hanif Advocate said the chief minister has taken historic steps for the development of agriculture over the past one and a half years. The launch of the agriculture transformation plan is a priceless gift for the farmers of this region.

Under this transformation programme, he said, irrigation improvement projects, modern agricultural research, the promotion of high-value crops and the provision of quality seedlings will be carried out in the Potohar region to increase the area under cultivation.

Earlier, he said, the chief minister had provided interest-free loans and green tractors at subsidised rates to farmers for the purchase of agricultural inputs through the Kisan Card. He said the development of agriculture is one of the top priorities of the current Punjab government.

MPA Raja Shaukat Ali Bhatti from Gujar Khan said that irrigation of crops in rainfed areas had always been a challenge due to the unevenness of the land and the presence of water in deeper layers, which makes irrigation difficult.

Keeping these issues in mind, he said, the Punjab government introduced the mini-dam scheme. With the help of these dams, it is now possible to make barren lands cultivable. He further stated that, under the vision of the chief minister, a modern system will be introduced in agriculture.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025