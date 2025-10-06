Saudi govt allows holders of all visa types to perform Umrah while in kingdom

Saudi Arabia has announced that visitors and residents holding any type of visa will now be permitted to perform Umrah while in the Kingdom, a statement from the Ministry of Haj and Umrah said on Sunday.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the ministry has indicated that people holding “personal and family visit visas, electronic tourist visas, transit visas, work visas, and other types of visas” will be able to perform Umrah in the kingdom during their stay.

The ministry said the move was part of the Kingdom’s efforts to streamline procedures for Umrah performers and broaden access to services within the Haj and Umrah system, in support of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

“This step reflects the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to facilitating the arrival of Muslims from around the world to perform their rituals with ease and tranquillity,” the statement said.

Haj, one of the fundamental pillars of Islam, is performed each year by millions of Muslims worldwide. Pakistan receives one of the highest Haj quotas from Saudi Arabia.

In July, the federal cabinet formally approved the Haj Policy 2026, outlining key procedural, financial, and logistic measures for the pilgrimage season.