The dying delta

Published October 6, 2025

THE Indus Delta, once thrived like a living artery, is now dying a quiet death. And with it, fades a part of Pakistan’s soul. Once the fifth-largest delta in the world, the Indus Delta sprawled over 600,000 hectares. It was a miracle of nature: 17 major creeks, hundreds of minor ones, and sprawling mangrove forests that buffered the coast and cradled biodiversity. It was home to flamingos and fish, dolphins and delta-side dwellers, people whose lives were stitched into the rhythm of the tides. But now, that rhythm has faltered.

This is not just an environmental crisis; it is a human one. Thousands of families who lived off the delta’s bounty are now climate migrants in their own land.

Fisherfolk return with empty nets, and farmers watch helplessly as crops fail season after season. The story of the Indus Delta is not just about water; it is about survival, equity, culture and the right of future generations to inherit a living landscape, not a forgotten one.

If there is still hope, it lies in recognition and action. The authorities must enforce environmental flow guarantees, and prioritise the delta in national water policies.

Restoration of mangroves, investment in community resilience, and a shift in how we value our natural heritage are no longer optional; they are rather urgent. Let the Indus Delta not become yet another tale of loss owing to apathy.

Khizra Rashad
Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

