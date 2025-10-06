Son of college chain owner shot dead in DHA

LAHORE: A young man was allegedly shot dead while another man was injured critically by armed men in the DHA on Sunday.

Identified as Ahmad Javed, the deceased young man was the only son of Adil Rasheed, the owner/patron-in-chief of the Central Group of Colleges.

There are reports that the incident occurred in a house at DHA Phase-7 and the police took some suspects, including two young girls, in custody for interrogation.

Lahore Cantt division SP (Operations) Qazi Ali Raza said seven armed men turned up in a house, opened indiscriminate fire, shot Ahmad Javed dead and injured another young man, Suhrab. He said two of the attackers were identified as Abubakar and Abdullah who fled the scene along with other unidentified armed men.

A case was lodged on the complaint of Mian Adil Rasheed who told the police that his son had gone to meet his friends on Saturday night and didn’t return home. He said he reached the DHA Phase 7 to find his son where he saw Abubkar, Abdullah and their five other armed accomplices coming out of the house. They were firing when he witnessed them, the complainant said, adding that all the accomplices later fled the scene in cars. He said that as he entered the house, he found his young son and another man in a pool of blood. They were later rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared his son ‘received dead’. The police shifted his body to the city morgue for a post-mortem examination.

In the FIR, Adil Rasheed alleged that his son was murdered by Abubkar, Abdullah and other armed men, requesting the police to trace and arrest them.

To a question, the police said the motive behind the incident was unknown yet.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025