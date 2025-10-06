E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Narcotics smuggling bid foiled, suspect held

Our Correspondent Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am

LAKKI MARWAT: The police foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics and arrested a suspect with a huge quantity of hashish in Bannu district on Sunday.

“After receiving credible information about a possible narcotics smuggling attempt, DPO Saleem Abbas Kulachi tasked cantonment police station SHO Allah Nawaz Khan with foiling the bid at all costs,” claimed an official.

He said that police established a temporary checkpoint and started checking suspected vehicles. “During the checking, the police intercepted a motorcar and seized over 6kg hashish from its hidden cavities,” he said.

He said that the car driver identified as Sohaib was arrested and shifted to the police station where a case was registered against him under relevant sections of law.

“During initial interrogation, the arrested person also disclosed the names of his other accomplices”, he claimed, adding that police intensified their efforts to capture the other members of narcotics smugglers’ gang.

WOMAN COMIT SUICIDE: A young woman committed suicide inside her house in Tabi Murad area of Lakki Marwat district on Sunday.

The police said that Sania Bibi, 24, hanged herself from the ceiling and died. Waseeullah, 16, the brother of the deceased told the police that on the day of occurrence, his mother had gone to her neighbour’s house to attend a wedding ceremony while his father, a tanker driver by profession, was in the Punjab.

He said, “When my sister Ruqaia Bibi entered the room, she found Sania hanging from the ceiling.”

The police said that they launched an investigation into the incident after shifting the body to the DHQ Hospital for post mortem.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

