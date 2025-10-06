Mayor inaugurates country’s ‘largest’ trampoline park

KARACHI: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated a trampoline park in Safari Park, in what the KMC claims is “Pakistan’s largest and most modern facility of its kind”.

Talking to reporters at the inauguration ceremony, the mayor said that Safari Park had become deserted in recent years due to the lack of facilities.

“However, the positive outcomes of KMC’s hard work over the past two years are now visible. Today, hundreds of families visit Safari Park on weekends, which reflects the citizens’ trust in the KMC’s dedication and planning,” he claimed.

He further said that initiatives were being taken to promote sports and recreational activities in various parts of Karachi.

“There are two other trampoline parks in the city, but the facilities at Safari Park are of highest standard and are available to the public at affordable rates,” he added.

He said that the administration was sincerely focusing on improving recreational spaces in the city so that citizens — especially children and youth — could enjoy healthy entertainment opportunities.

“In continuation of these efforts, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is promoting sports activities across the city,” Mayor Wahab said.

He said that opponents were quick to criticise but failed to take any practical steps themselves.

“They even take our projects to court, but we remain steadfast in our mission to serve the people,” he added.

He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, during the floods, not only represented Sindh but advocated for the entire country on the global stage.

“He personally accompanied the UN Secretary-General to Larkana and other cities to highlight the plight of Pakistan’s flood victims at the international level. Our government has built 2.1 million houses for flood-affected people — a historic example of public service,” the mayor added.

Accompanied by Deputy Mayor of Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, and others, the mayor said despite various pressures, the government delivered results in Karachi.

“I also like to congratulate the people of New Karachi, where development projects have now commenced. The Pakistan Peoples Party, driven by the spirit of service, will continue working for the city’s development and prosperity,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025