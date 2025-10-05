E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Fragile pause

Editorial Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 08:54am

ANY halt in the genocide unfolding in Gaza is welcome.

After nearly two years of relentless bombardment, the prospect of a truce — following Hamas’s conditional acceptance of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which includes releasing all hostages and handing Gaza’s administration to a technocratic Palestinian body, and Israel’s readiness to implement its first phase — offers a sliver of hope.

For a population living amid mass displacement, collapsed infrastructure, and the loss of over 66,000 lives, even a pause in the violence carries meaning. Yet history teaches that such truces often collapse under Israel’s obstinacy. If this opening is to amount to more than a tactical lull, it must be anchored in lasting commitments.

The Netanyahu government has already signalled it will calibrate operations rather than halt them outright. Reports from Gaza confirm bombardment continuing despite Mr Trump’s demand for Israel to “immediately stop bombing.”

Mr Trump has also set Hamas a deadline, warning that if it fails to accept the deal by Sunday night, “all hell” will break out. Such ultimatums underscore both the fragility of the moment and the dangers of coercion in a process that should prioritise justice and peace. Israel is notorious for backtracking once international attention drifts. This time must be different.

The guarantors of the truce — Washington, Arab capitals, and the UN — must ensure commitments are not quietly abandoned, and that violations invite consequences. Without sustained pressure, Tel Aviv has little incentive to comply beyond exchanging hostages for prisoners.

Accountability cannot be sacrificed for expedience. According to Gaza’s health ministry, more than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023 — figures the UN considers credible. That most of the dead are women and children underscores the monstrous scale of Israel’s actions. International law obliges states to investigate such crimes.

If there is no accountability for the massacre of tens of thousands, peace will rest on sand, and impunity will pave the way for repetition. Equally central is Gaza’s future. The blockade that has strangled the Strip for nearly two decades must be permanently lifted. Aid convoys cannot replace the right of Palestinians to move freely, rebuild homes, and recover their economy. Without freedom of movement, Gaza remains an open-air prison.

In the end, no ‘technocratic committee’ or transitional board will address the root cause. Only a two-state solution, long sabotaged by Israeli settlement expansion, can provide dignity and security. Yet Israel’s leadership has already said it does not accept Palestinian statehood, pledging to retain “security control” while denying Palestinians sovereignty.

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur. This fragile pause may offer a chance. But unless it is built on accountability, freedom, and self-determination, it will remain just that — a pause before the next round of devastation.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...