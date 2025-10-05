Trans person ‘dies by suicide’ in DHA apartment

KARACHI: The body of a trans person was found hanging in their flat in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Saturday, police said.

Darakhshan SHO Shahid Taj told Dawn that Abeeha, 24, shared the flat with a woman in the Badar Commercial area.

The woman told the police that Abeeha had gone to meet their parents in Gulshan-i-Iqbal and returned late in the night. When she woke up in the morning, she found Abeeha hanging from the ceiling.

The officer said it appeared to be a case of suicide.

The deceased originally hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

