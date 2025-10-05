E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Trans person ‘dies by suicide’ in DHA apartment

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 11:40am

KARACHI: The body of a trans person was found hanging in their flat in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Saturday, police said.

Darakhshan SHO Shahid Taj told Dawn that Abeeha, 24, shared the flat with a woman in the Badar Commercial area.

The woman told the police that Abeeha had gone to meet their parents in Gulshan-i-Iqbal and returned late in the night. When she woke up in the morning, she found Abeeha hanging from the ceiling.

The officer said it appeared to be a case of suicide.

The deceased originally hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...