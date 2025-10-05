Seminary student killed in Dir mortar shell blast

LOWER DIR: A seminary student was killed when an unexploded mortar shell went off in a field in Fazalabad Bala village of Maidan tehsil here on Saturday.

Local residents said that the incident occurred when the youth, Inamullah, 22, came across an unexploded shell lying in a field where he was cutting maize in the jurisdiction of Lal Qila police station.

According to the police, such unexploded mortar shells were left over by terrorists who fled the area.

The deceased was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Fazalabad Bala area. A large number of seminary students, teachers, relatives and locals attended the funeral prayers.

