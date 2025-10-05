E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Seminary student killed in Dir mortar shell blast

Our Correspondent Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:09am

LOWER DIR: A seminary student was killed when an unexploded mortar shell went off in a field in Fazalabad Bala village of Maidan tehsil here on Saturday.

Local residents said that the incident occurred when the youth, Inamullah, 22, came across an unexploded shell lying in a field where he was cutting maize in the jurisdiction of Lal Qila police station.

According to the police, such unexploded mortar shells were left over by terrorists who fled the area.

The deceased was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Fazalabad Bala area. A large number of seminary students, teachers, relatives and locals attended the funeral prayers.

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

ANY halt in the genocide unfolding in Gaza is welcome. After nearly two years of relentless bombardment, the ...
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...