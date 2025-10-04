At least 66 Palestinians killed in last 24 hour-reporting period; death toll tops 67,000

A statement by the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza says 66 people have been killed and 256 wounded by Israeli attacks in the past day, Al Jazeera reports.

The total death toll in the enclave since October 7, 2023 has risen to 67,074 after the ministry said it added more than 700 names to the list whose data had been verified.

The actual number of the dead is likely to be far higher, with thousands of bodies believed to be buried under the vast debris of blown-up buildings throughout Gaza.

Another 169,430 have been wounded in Israeli attacks since the start of the conflict.