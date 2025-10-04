Justice Kausar Sultana appointed Szabul VC

KARACHI: Retired Justice Kausar Sultana has been appointed as vice chancellor of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University of Law (Szabul), Karachi, for a period of four years.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh universities and boards department, the Sindh chief minister, while exercising powers vested under Section 12 of Shaheed Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law, Karachi, Act- 2013 as amended Act-2025, has been pleased to appoint Justice (retd) Kausar Sultana Hussain as new vice chancellor of the university for a period of four years on usual terms and conditions with immediate effect.

