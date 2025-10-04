E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Second e-bus damaged in Sargodha div

A Correspondent Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:04am

SARGODHA: A van hit an e-bus from the rear side in Sillanwali town on Friday morning and damaged it, however, passengers remained safe.

Sillanwali police reached the spot and started legal action against the van driver who was speeding his vehicle at the time of the crash.

This was the second such incident in Sargodha division in less than two weeks. Earlier, a stone hurled at an e-bus in Mianwali smashed its window glass. Since the stone was lobbed from roadside bushes, no one could be spotted due to darkness.

A police source told Dawn that several suspects were picked up in Mianwali for investigation to trace the culprit.

The public in general sees local transporters behind the two attacks on e-buses. The transporters have already decreased their fares to stay in the competition.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

