Commission disposes of 113 missing person cases in 14 years

ISLAMABAD: The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances disposed of 113 cases in September 2025, raising the total number of decided cases to 8,986 out of 10,636 received since its inception in March 2011.

According to the commission’s monthly report, 1,650 cases were still under investigation. The overall disposal rate now stands at 84.48 per cent. The commission’s regional office in Quetta, which handles cases related to Balochistan, reported that 14 missing persons returned home during the month.

The commission has been operating under the leadership of its new chairman retired Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, who assumed charge earlier this year. Between July and September 2025, the commission disposed of 289 cases, averaging 96 cases per month.

An official statement said the chairman has not only focused on accelerating investigations but also on ensuring relief for the families of missing persons.

“The Commission is no longer confined to legal proceedings alone. We are taking steps to ease the hardships of the families who have been suffering for years,” said the statement.

A special cell has been established within the commission to deal with issues faced by families of missing persons. The cell is tasked with facilitating the issuance of Form B for children, securing pension benefits for families of government servants who are missing, and coordinating with provincial and federal departments to extend support in areas such as education and healthcare.

Mr Shah has also issued directives to senior government officials to prioritise assistance to families awaiting closure in such cases. The commission is working on a long-term plan, in collaboration with relevant agencies, to provide continued support even in cases still under investigation or those not formally categorised as enforced disappearances.

The commission was set up to trace the whereabouts of missing persons, investigate complaints and recommend measures to prevent enforced disappearances. Since its establishment, it has received thousands of petitions from across the country with a significant number originating from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

