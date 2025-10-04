E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Hamas says it agrees to release all Israeli captives under Trump Gaza plan

Reuters Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 01:31am

Hamas said on Friday it would agree to some aspects of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war, including releasing hostages and handing over administration of the enclave, but that it would seek negotiations over many of its other terms.

In a copy of the statement seen by Reuters, Hamas issued its response to Trump’s 20-point plan after the US president gave the Palestinian militant group until Sunday to accept or reject the proposal. Trump has not said whether the terms would be subject to negotiation, as Hamas is seeking.

