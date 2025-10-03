E-Paper | October 03, 2025

Israeli police say 470 flotilla activists processed, ready to be deported

Israeli police have said they have processed more than 470 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla and are ready to deport them, Al Jazeera reports citing the Times of Israel.

More than 600 Israeli police officers were deployed to Ashdod Port, where they subjected the group to a “thorough inspection process”, according to ToI.

The activists have now been handed over to Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority and the Israel Prison Service for processing before they are deported.

Police added that the one remaining vessel from the flotilla, the Marinette, will be intercepted by Israel’s navy if it continues to approach Gaza.

