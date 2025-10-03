Civil society slams ad targeting journalists, NGOs

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Media watchdog Freedom Network, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), and other rights groups have condemned a government advertisement in major newspapers for portraying journalists, freelancers, NGO workers, and civil society actors as “threats” or instruments of “enemy propaganda” under the label of “information warfare.”

The ad, issued by the Ministry of Information on Oct 1 and 2, appeared to warn social media users of an “enemy hiding behind the veil of technology and the internet”.

According to the ad, “Sometimes disguised as a reporter, sometimes as an NGO worker or freelancer, he extracts sensitive information from you that brings unrest, fear, and chaos to our streets.”

“Whoever wrote, designed and approved this ad has endangered the lives of journalists and civil society workers by depicting them as threats to national security. At a time when the media is already under intense pressure, this narrative is reckless and dangerous,” Freedom Network said in a statement released on Thursday.

The organisation expressed serious concern over the ad’s reference to reporters, freelancers, and civil society organisations, calling it “deeply troubling”.

The statement said it stigmatises journalists, undermines independent media, and amounts to a direct attack on press freedom guaranteed under Article 19.

Freedom Network further warned that the ad fuels hostility against individuals who deliver reliable information to the public.

The statement warned the campaign further endangers journalists already facing threats, harassment, and violence.

The half-page advertisement carried the headline: “Have you ever wondered what war looks like today?” It went on to declare: “Today, war is no longer fought on the battlefield. It is fought in our minds. The enemy’s bullets are no longer gunpowder … it’s information.”

The statement said the ad comes amid growing government pressure on social media, especially after an opposition leader’s jailing, adding that the crackdown on dissent has intensified nationwide.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), the Women’s Action Forum (Lahore), Shirkat Gah-Women’s Resource Centre, South Asia Partnership-Pakistan, Simorgh, and the Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement (CLAAS) have also strongly condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s advertisement.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025