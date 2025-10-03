KP to outsource schools, colleges having low enrolment

PESHAWAR: The cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday decided to outsource selected schools and colleges having low student enrolment.

The decision was t aken during a meeting of the cabinet held here with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. The decision is meant to enhance enrollment and improve quality of education.

An official statement issued said that after outsourcing of selected schools and colleges, jobs of existing teachers would not be affected. Education in those institutions would remain free, with all costs to be borne by the provincial government, it added.

The adviser to chief minister on information and public relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, said after the cabinet meeting that a number of far-reaching measures were approved to strengthen governance, improve service delivery and ensure public welfare across the province.

He said that KP had become the first province to introduce ‘mountain agriculture policy’ and ‘pharmacy services policy’ that were aimed at addressing unique regional agricultural needs and strengthening healthcare delivery.

Cabinet decides to recruit 3,000 temporary lecturers

Mr Saif said that mountain agriculture policy was designed to support underserved areas and communities while acting as a market stabiliser by ensuring the availability of off-season produce. He said that the policy would also strengthen agricultural research through shuttle breeding, thereby contributing to food security and poverty reduction.

“Aligned with Pakistan’s international commitments and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2 and 13, Zero Hunger and Climate Action, the policy places a special focus on the province’s distinct farming patterns, making KP the first province in the country to formally introduce such a framework,” said the statement.

According to Mr Saif, pharmacy services policy is meant to reduce the cost of therapy, shorten patients’ hospital stays and lower morbidity and mortality rates. He said that the policy would ensure availability of quality, safe and effective medicines to people by strengthening the supply chain from primary to tertiary care levels.

“The framework is also designed to eradicate substandard, adulterated and fake medicines while establishing the authenticity and accuracy of medical tests in line with World Health Organisation’s good quality control practices,” he said.

Mr Saif said that the cabinet approved recruitment of more than 3,000 temporary lecturers to address the shortage of teachers in government colleges. The annual cost of the recruitment would amount to Rs3 billion. He said that the cabinet recognised and approved job value for the associate degree programme. “The chief minister directed that merit and transparency must be strictly ensured in the recruitment process,” he added.

He said that Rs100 million was approved for tree plantation in Peshawar while each divisional headquarters would receive Rs50 million for the same purpose. He said that the cabinet also approved a non-ADP scheme titled “Construction of BS block/upgradation of schools to inter colleges at federal government educational institutions in Peshawar, Bannu, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan.

Mr saif said that the cabinet approved special compensation for the families of martyrs from Bajaur, Tirah, Kurram, Wana and other districts while Rs4.5 million was allocated for treatment of two patients suffering from cancer and bone marrow diseases.

The cabinet, he said, also approved filing a petition in Supreme Court against federal government for imposition of federal taxes on transfer of immovable property. He said that taxation on property transfer was jurisdiction of provincial government.

In a major step for tourism promotion, the cabinet sanctioned a grant-in-aid of Rs1 billion to Galiyat Development Authority and other tourism development authorities for infrastructure development, beautification and sanitation at tourist sites, he said.

He said that various bar associations across the province would be provided with grants-in-aid alongside three non-governmental organisations working in the fields of health and special education, which would collectively receive Rs40 million in support.

The cabinet approved Women Property Rights Rules, 2025, to protect women’s inheritance rights as well as appointment of a new chairperson and members of Provincial Women Commission.

Another landmark decision included creation of two new districts, Paharpur and Upper Swat, in line with administrative reforms and better governance.

In order to facilitate voluntary repatriation of Afghans, the cabinet authorised deputy commissioners to utilise relief funds to provide transport assistance to returning families.

The cabinet also approved financial assistance for water and sanitation services company (WSSC) Haripur to strengthen municipal services in the district. The cabinet abolished right of way charges under KP Right of Way Policy, 2022.

Cabinet members, chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, senior member board of revenue, administrative secretaries, and KP advocate general attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025