At least 4 policemen injured in Peshawar blast: officials

At least four law enforcement personnel were injured in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) attack near Peshawar’s Bani Mara area on Thursday, police said.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr Mian Saeed confirmed these details to Dawn.com, adding that police were targeted in the incident. “Initial investigation shows that the device that caused the blast was planted on the route of a police mobile,” he added.

The CCPO added that the condition of one of the injured was serious. Rescue services shifted the injured to a nearby medical facility after the attack.

Following the blast, a large contingent of security forces reached the incident site and cordoned off the area.

Separately, the city’s senior superintendent of police investigation told Dawn.com that law enforcers were investigating the incident and evidence from the site of the blast was being collected.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.