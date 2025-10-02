UN says Israel’s interception of Gaza-bound vessels widens its unlawful blockade

Israel’s interception in international waters of civilian aid vessels bound for Gaza widens its unlawful blockade of the strip, Reuters reports citing the UN rights office spokesperson.

“As the occupying power, Israel must ensure food and medical supplies for the population to the fullest extent of the means available, or to agree to and facilitate impartial humanitarian relief schemes, delivered rapidly and without hindrance,” spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said in an email to Reuters.

He also called on Israel to respect the rights of those in custody, including the right to challenge the legality of their detention.