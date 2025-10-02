Suzuki raises price of discontinued Ravi

KARACHI: Pak Suzu­­ki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) has increased the price of its discontinued Suzuki Ravi model by Rs100,000, taking the new ex-factory rate to Rs2.075 million, up from Rs1.975m.

According to a circular issued to authorised dealers on Wednesday, the revised price applies despite the vehicle’s production already being halted.

Data from the PAMA shows zero production of the Ravi in July and August 2025, while sales during the same period stood at 930 units — fulfilled against previous orders.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025