Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmed arrested by Israel, says advocacy group

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan — who is leading the Pakistani delegation on the Global Sumud Flotilla, has been arrested by Israel after Israeli forces boarded the vessel.

In a post on X, the Pak Palestine Forum said, “Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan arrested by Israel.”

The advocacy group further wrote: “Only one ship has managed to escape, i.e., [the] observer boat, whose duty was to collect information and escape. Our second delegate Syed Uzair Nizami was sailing on the observer boat and shared the information regarding the interception of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan’s ship.”