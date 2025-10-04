Cook-it-yourself: Brookies

When you can’t decide between brownies and cookies, you make the best of both worlds — brookies! The word explains itself but let me tell you, they have both the fudgy richness of brownies and the chewy texture of cookies, making every bite, a perfect mix of softness and crispiness.

Brownies are among the most forgiving desserts to bake, as you simply stir all the ingredients in a bowl and put them into the oven. Likewise, this ‘brookies’ recipe is just as simple, taking around an hour to make with minimal dirty dishes. As a result, you get a tray of indulgent chocolatey goodness, with that irresistible cookie crunch.

All you need is a square oven-safe baking dish, a couple of bowls and a hand mixer.

Ingredients:

For the cookie layer:

• ½ cup (113g) unsalted butter, room temperature

• ½ cup (100g) powdered sugar

• ¼ cup (50g) packed light brown sugar

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• 1 large egg

• ½ tsp salt

• ½ tsp baking powder

• ¼ tsp baking soda

• 1 cups (160g) flour

• 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

For the brownie layer:

• 2 large eggs

• 1 cup (200g) powdered sugar

• ½ cup (113g) oil

• ½ cup (64g) flour

• cup (28g) cocoa powder

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C, grease the pan and set aside.

For the cookie dough:

• In a large bowl, add butter, white sugar and brown sugar.

• Cream the butter and sugars for 3-4 minutes or until fluffy.

• Mix in the egg and vanilla, scraping the bowl as you go.

• Add the salt, baking powder, and baking soda, whisking until combined.

• Whisk in the flour until almost combined.

• Then, fold in the chocolate chips. Keep some for sprinkling on top later.

• Finish the dough with your spatula and set it aside.

For the brownie:

• In another large mixing bowl, crack two large eggs.

• Beat the eggs until fluffy.

• Add the sugar, and keep beating.

• Then, mix in the oil and vanilla.

• Fold in the flour and cocoa powder, and set aside.

Finally, in the pan, drop spoonsful of the cookie dough, pouring the brownie batter as you go. Top with the reserved chocolate chips from before.

Now bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the top starts to crack. Remove it from the pan and let it cool for another 20 minutes, then serve.

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 4th, 2025