Pakistan, Turkiye to enhance cooperation in poverty alleviation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu on Wednesday met Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, to explore avenues of cooperation between the two countries in the social sector, particularly in poverty alleviation and social protection.

The Turkish ambassador highlighted the strong foundations of Pakistan-Turkiye relations, noting successful collaboration in the defence and trade sectors, as well as the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) that has further strengthened economic ties.

He emphasised that similar cooperation should now be extended to poverty alleviation and social development.

Both sides reaffirmed the bonds of Islamic brotherhood and mutual respect between the peoples of Pakistan and Turkiye, stressing that these relations form the bedrock of their enduring partnership.

They agreed that this shared fraternity provides a strong basis for deepening collaboration in social welfare and poverty alleviation.

The minister underscored the importance of enhancing student exchanges, pointing out that fewer than 1,000 Pakistani students are currently benefiting from scholarships in Turkiye.

He proposed expanding opportunities in education and skills development for the youth of both nations.

It was agreed that a bilateral meeting between Pakistan’s Minister of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Turkiye’s Minister of Family and Social Services will be held on the sidelines of the World Summit on Social Development 2026 in Doha, where joint initiatives and commitments will be presented at the global stage.

Both sides also discussed joint technical training and collaborative programs between Turkiye’s TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency) and Pakistan’s poverty alleviation organisations, including PBM (Pakistan Baitul Mal), PPAF (Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund), TVO (Trust for Voluntary Organisations) and BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme).

The minister appreciated TIKA’s initiative to train people in Kashmir in olive oil extraction and called for expanding such technical workshops and skill-sharing programmes to other regions, particularly Balochistan, to promote sustainable livelihoods.

Minister Syed Imran Ahmad Shah also lauded the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in uplifting Turkish society and emphasised the importance of youth empowerment through skills training and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The two sides further explored avenues for trilateral cooperation between Pakistan and other Islamic countries to pool resources and expertise for greater regional impact.

It was agreed that a follow-up meeting will be conducted soon to finalise an action plan, outlining specific projects, training modules and areas of collaboration between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

