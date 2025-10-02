Driving licence issuance up 500pc as citizens rush to ITP offices

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has reported a 500 per cent increase in the issuance of driving licences and learner permits, resulting in a significant rise in revenue as citizens thronged traffic offices and service centres across the capital.

An official told this agency on Tuesday that the surge reflects the public’s trust in Islamabad Police, with thousands of citizens obtaining learner permits and licenses ahead of the October 7 deadline.

He said the extraordinary response has also boosted departmental revenue manifold.

To meet the rising demand, the ITP has launched a 24-hour licensing service and introduced an online facility through the e-Learner App, enabling citizens to obtain learner permits from home.

In addition, facilities are available at Faizabad Headquarters, F-6, all service centres and 13 police stations, while Khidmat Vans are also delivering services in different areas.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) retired captain Hamza Humayun said, “We are grateful to citizens for their overwhelming confidence. ITP is determined to provide modern and convenient licensing facilities, both online and at our offices. Citizens should obtain their licenses promptly and prove themselves responsible road users.”

ITP has established 15 additional desks at its Faizabad Traffic Headquarters to provide citizens with improved licensing facilities.

An official said on Wednesday that the initiative aims to facilitate applicants in obtaining driving licenses in less time and with greater ease. He said the new desks would remain functional 24 hours a day to accommodate citizens without long delays.

He added that the newly established desks would be operational for the public from 6pm onwards at the ITP Headquarters, while service vans are also providing mobile licensing facilities across different areas of the capital.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamza Humayun said the ITP is committed to ensuring the best possible services for citizens.

“We are determined to provide convenience and modern licensing facilities to the public at their doorstep,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ITP has warned that after the extended deadline of October 7, strict action will be taken against anyone driving without a valid license, including arrest and impounding of vehicles.

The chief officer of the Islamabad Traffic Police, while speaking to a local news channel, said the authorities have made it clear that strict measures will be enforced against those driving without a valid license after the October 7 deadline.

Offenders will be subject to legal action, including detention and confiscation of their vehicles, as part of efforts to curb unlawful driving practices in the city.

In addition to legal penalties, officials have also announced that individuals found driving without a license will be ineligible to receive character certificates until they obtain a valid driving license.

The move aims to discourage unlicensed driving by linking it to broader legal and administrative consequences.

The ITP has urged all drivers to comply with licensing requirements before the deadline to avoid facing strict penalties. The authorities emphasised that these measures are necessary to improve road safety and maintain law and order in the city.

The ITP has also expanded its services at facilitation centres to accommodate the increased demand for driving licenses. This includes longer operating hours and the deployment of mobile units to make the licensing process more accessible for citizens across the city.

Authorities stressed that the focus goes beyond imposing penalties. They said it is about enhancing road safety and reducing unlicensed driving, a major cause of accidents in the capital.

By encouraging more people to secure valid licenses, the ITP seeks to strengthen adherence to traffic regulations and create safer roads for everyone, they said.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025