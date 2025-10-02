E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Post-arrest bail applications of six accused in APP corruption case rejected

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Special Court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has rejected post-arrest bail applications of six accused in the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) corruption case involving alleged embezzlement of over Rs1.24 billion.

The court, presided over by Judge Humayun Dilawar, dismissed the bail petitions of the accused after hearing detailed arguments.

During the proceedings, Judge Dilawar inquired about the transfer of funds, to which APP’s counsel submitted that Rs80 million had been deposited into the account of former account manager — of which Rs60 million was shown as “salary”— while Rs90 million was transferred to the account of ex-cashier. He added that certified bank records had been provided to the FIA.

The prosecution argued that all 16 accused acted in collusion, with funds being transferred into a few accounts before being withdrawn and distributed among the group.

Earlier in September, the court had also rejected pre-arrest bail applications of 13 accused and ordered their immediate arrest, with FIA teams apprehending seven suspects from the courtroom.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by the APP administration, alleging large-scale financial irregularities in pension, provident fund, and salary accounts.

A fact-finding committee constituted by APP management reported that Rs1.24 billion had been embezzled through unauthorised transactions, fake pension entries and manipulation of provident fund records.

The committee further revealed that crucial financial documents, including cash books, ledgers and salary sheets, were missing, allegedly destroyed by former officials to conceal the fraud.

It identified 16 key suspects, including former executives, managers and clerks, recommending the case be referred to the FIA or the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Following the findings, the information ministry directed the APP management to hand over the case to FIA, while also considering NAB’s involvement under the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act, 2022.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....