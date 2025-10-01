Apple, OpenAI ask US judge to dismiss Musk’s suit over AI competition, App Store rankings

Apple and ChatGPT owner OpenAI on Tuesday asked a US federal judge to dismiss a case filed by billionaire Elon Musk’s xAI, which had accused them of illegally conspiring to thwart competition in the field of artificial intelligence.

In a lawsuit filed in August, xAI had said that Apple would have no reason to refrain from more prominently featuring the X app and the Grok app in its App Store if not for its “exclusive” deal with OpenAI.

Musk’s company sought billions of dollars in alleged damages.

“Apple and OpenAI’s agreement is expressly not exclusive, and it is public and widely known that Apple intends to partner with other generative AI chatbots,” lawyers for Apple said in a court filing on Tuesday, while asking the judge to dismiss the case.

Musk’s AI startup xAI and social media X do not “plausibly allege” that the integration of ChatGPT into Apple devices harms competition, they added.

Apple in partnership with OpenAI has integrated ChatGPT into its operating system for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

xAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours on Apple and OpenAI seeking dismissal of the suit.