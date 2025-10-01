Deadline set for completion of over 250 inquiries against CDA officials

ISLAMABAD: Over 250 pending departmental inquiries against officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) have caught the attention of the civic agency’s chief, who has set a one-month deadline for completion of the fact-finding probes.

Sources told Dawn that the inquiries related to various directorates, including land and estate that deal with residential and commercial plots. In some cases, the CDA officials were facing multiple inquiries. However, the inquiries were facing delays in completion, raising serious question marks.

“I have taken notice of this issue and one month deadline has been fixed for all inquiry officers to complete fact finding inquiries within one month,” said CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa.

Speaking to Dawn, he said pending inquiries were a chronic issue and he had tasked the concerned wing to get them completed on a priority basis within one month.

CDA chairman vows action against those involved in any wrongdoing

“In the light of inquiry reports, we will take action,” he said and added that all formal inquiries would also be completed soon.

“There is no question of delay. Now I am personally monitoring this issue and we will ensure completion of inquiries and action against those involved in any wrongdoing. We will not spare anyone found guilty,” said the CDA, adding in case of an inordinate delay action could also be initiated against the inquiry officers.

Out of the total 269 pending inquiries, 150 were fact-finding and 119 formal.

The sources said 93 fact finding and 43 formal inquires were related to estate wing, followed by engineering wing (38) and the environment wing 35.

The sources said at a meeting the chairman was told that during the last five years 1003 inquires/proceedings had been finalised and 119 officials faced major penalties, 668 were served minor penalty and 229 exonerated. This year, 65 inquiries were finalised.

It is relevant to note here that last month during the question-hour session, the Senate was told that 111 officials of the CDA were found involved in, or faced, corruption cases during the last 10 years.

Senator Jan Mohammad had asked the interior minister for details of officials of the CDA found involved in corruption cases during the last 10 years, including their names and designations, nature of allegations, names of investigating agencies, current status, outcomes of inquiries and penalties imposed.

He also asked whether it was a fact that a number of such officials were still working in the CDA despite proven or pending charges.

Sharing the details, the interior minister, in his written reply, stated that 111 officials faced corruption cases during the last 10 years.

He also shared details of the charges and the outcomes of inquiries. The minister’s reply added that inquiries against many officials were still in progress.

The minister said majority of the officers against whom charges of corruption had been substantiated had already been subjected to significant penalties, including dismissal, removal, compulsory retirement, or reduction to lower time scales, in accordance with the severity of the charges.

“Some officers against whom charges have not yet been proven, and whose inquiries are still ongoing, are currently serving in the CDA,” the minister said, adding, however, these officers had been relieved from positions related to the ongoing investigations.

“In order to enhance transparency and accountability, the CDA has implemented the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules for all types of procurement, tendering, and auction processes. The use of the E-PADS online system has been made mandatory in this regard.

“Furthermore, the Directorate of Procurement and Contracts has been restructured to ensure more effective oversight and control over all procurement and tendering activities. In addition, all land records have been digitised through the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA),” the minister stated.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025