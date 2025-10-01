E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Free WiFi in 30 locations by Dec 30, NA told

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Tuesday that free WiFi would be provided to citizens at 30 locations of Islamabad with the tentative deadline of December 30 this year.

In reply to a question asked by MNA Ibrar Ahmad, Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi in a written reply said CDA in collaboration with the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) will facilitate free public WiFi at 30 designated locations in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister said the tentative deadline of availability of the facility at the designated locations was by the end of December.

He said free WiFi will be available at metro stations, CDA Hospital, Japanese Park, Lakeview Park, Daman-i-Koh, Fatima Jinnah Park, Sunday Bazaars G-6, H-9 and F-6 Markaz and F-7 Markaz.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

