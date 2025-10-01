E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Non-bailable arrest warrants for Imaan, husband issued

Malik Asad Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: An additional district and sessions judge on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for lawyer Imaan Mazari-Hazir and her spouse Hadi Ali Chattha in the controversial tweets case after they failed to appear before the court.

Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka indicted both accused at the outset of the proceedings, but neither was present in the courtroom. A junior lawyer informed the court that Mazari-Hazir and Chattha had left for another appearance in Rawalpindi after marking their attendance earlier in the day.

The prosecution submitted a seven-page challan, naming four witnesses, including Sub-Inspector Shahroz Riaz, Wasim Khan, Technical Assistant Anisur Rehman, and Assistant Director Imran Haider. According to the challan, Mazari-Hazir had posted controversial tweets, which were subsequently retweeted by Chattha.

The judge expressed anger over their repeated absence and issued non-bailable arrest warrants. He then directed the police to arrest and produce both of them and adjourned the hearing until today (Wednesday).

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

EVEN though American President Donald Trump believes that his grand 20-point Gaza plan will bring ‘eternal’ ...
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...