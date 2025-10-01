Non-bailable arrest warrants for Imaan, husband issued

ISLAMABAD: An additional district and sessions judge on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for lawyer Imaan Mazari-Hazir and her spouse Hadi Ali Chattha in the controversial tweets case after they failed to appear before the court.

Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka indicted both accused at the outset of the proceedings, but neither was present in the courtroom. A junior lawyer informed the court that Mazari-Hazir and Chattha had left for another appearance in Rawalpindi after marking their attendance earlier in the day.

The prosecution submitted a seven-page challan, naming four witnesses, including Sub-Inspector Shahroz Riaz, Wasim Khan, Technical Assistant Anisur Rehman, and Assistant Director Imran Haider. According to the challan, Mazari-Hazir had posted controversial tweets, which were subsequently retweeted by Chattha.

The judge expressed anger over their repeated absence and issued non-bailable arrest warrants. He then directed the police to arrest and produce both of them and adjourned the hearing until today (Wednesday).

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025