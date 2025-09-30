COMFORT ZONE: One of the most overlooked problems affecting students in Pakistan is the comfort zone created by their parents. Out of care, parents provide an environment of ease that often prevents children from developing resilience and focus. This culture of overprotection weakens their ambition and creates dependence. A child raised in this en-vironment finds it difficult to adapt, compete or contribute effectively to society. Excessive comfort, though rooted in care, becomes a barrier to growth. Parents must realise that they have to prepare their children for the future. By encouraging discipline, lighter routines and independence, they can raise a generation capable of meeting challenges than avoiding them.

Abdullah Nawaz

Lahore

DATES OF BALOCHISTAN: High-quality dates, like Awar and Begum Jangi, produced in Panjgur, Washuk and Kech districts of Balochistan are the backbone of the regional economy. Their price in international market goes from $200 to $1,000 per tonne. This industry also employs thousands of people. Despite this huge potential, the farmers face several problems due to lack of packaging and processing plants. They are forced to sell their dates raw. Besides, monsoon rains damage the date crop every year. The government must pay attention to the issue.

Sara Baloch

Absor

PLASTIC WASTE: Plastic pollution has become a silent disaster in Rawalpindi. While eco-friendly alternatives are available, plastic bags are still used widely even for food items. The most alarming practice is placing hot bread in plastic bags, which releases harmful chemicals and promotes bacterial growth. Household waste is also dumped in plastic bags in open spaces, worsening health and environmental risks. Waste management authorities further add to the crisis by focusing only on cleaning the main roads while neglecting narrow streets where conditions remain dire. The government must enforce stricter ban on plastic, and improve its practices before this negligence causes some disaster.

Aamir Shehzad

Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025