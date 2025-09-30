LCCI seeks extension in returns filing deadline

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office-bearers have appealed to the prime minister to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns till Oct 31 to facilitate the business community in fulfilling their national obligation.

In a press release, the office-bearers led by the LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that due to the devastating floods across the country and several other pressing issues a large number of taxpayers will not be able to file their returns by Sept 30 (today). They stressed the need to provide adequate time to the business community to complete the filing process comfortably.

The LCCI office-bearers further stated that the FBR’s online filing system is also under heavy load causing additional delays and difficulties for taxpayers. They said if the deadline is not extended many honest taxpayers may unintentionally face penalties and legal complications due to delays beyond their control.

The LCCI office-bearers appealed to the PM, Finance Minister and the FBR Chairman to immediately announce an extension of the tax return filing deadline till Oct 31 in order to provide relief to the traders and industrialists.

