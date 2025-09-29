Wounded anchorperson Imtiaz Mir dies during treatment

KARACHI: Journalist and anchorperson Imtiaz Mir, who was shot at and wounded in an armed attack a week ago, died during treatment at a local hospital on Sunday evening.

Mir, who was associated with the Metro News television, was heading home in a car driven by his elder brother when six assailants riding two motorcycles fired a volley of bullets on the vehicle on the National Highway. The anchorperson sustained multiple bullet wounds and was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds on Sunday, his brother Riaz Ali said.

The Karachi Union of Journalists strongly condemned the inaction by police for failing to arrest the attackers and demanded their immediate arrest.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, many members of his cabinet and leaders of political parties expressed their sorrow over the sad demise of Mir.

The CM directed the inspector general of police to take steps for immediate arrest of the killers. “The killers of Imtiaz Mir will be brought to justice,” he promised.

While a hitherto little known militant group had claimed responsibility for the attack on Mir, investigators had said it lacked credibility.

Later, Mir’s brother Ali registered a case under Section 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Saudabad police station, nominating a man and his sons for the attack.

The complainant said that the attack was carried out at the behest of Umer Daraz and his two sons — Ahmed Bux and Aftab — with whom they had a land dispute in their native town in Jacobabad.

Saudabad SHO Ateequr Rehman had told Dawn that both parties belonged to the same tribe. He recalled that the late anchorperson had also lodged an FIR against the same suspects at the Shah Latif Town police in 2023.

