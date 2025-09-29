E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Wounded anchorperson Imtiaz Mir dies during treatment

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: Journalist and anchorperson Imtiaz Mir, who was shot at and wounded in an armed attack a week ago, died during treatment at a local hospital on Sunday evening.

Mir, who was associated with the Metro News television, was heading home in a car driven by his elder brother when six assailants riding two motorcycles fired a volley of bullets on the vehicle on the National Highway. The anchorperson sustained multiple bullet wounds and was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds on Sunday, his brother Riaz Ali said.

The Karachi Union of Journalists strongly condemned the inaction by police for failing to arrest the attackers and demanded their immediate arrest.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, many members of his cabinet and leaders of political parties expressed their sorrow over the sad demise of Mir.

The CM directed the inspector general of police to take steps for immediate arrest of the killers. “The killers of Imtiaz Mir will be brought to justice,” he promised.

While a hitherto little known militant group had claimed responsibility for the attack on Mir, investigators had said it lacked credibility.

Later, Mir’s brother Ali registered a case under Section 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Saudabad police station, nominating a man and his sons for the attack.

The complainant said that the attack was carried out at the behest of Umer Daraz and his two sons — Ahmed Bux and Aftab — with whom they had a land dispute in their native town in Jacobabad.

Saudabad SHO Ateequr Rehman had told Dawn that both parties belonged to the same tribe. He recalled that the late anchorperson had also lodged an FIR against the same suspects at the Shah Latif Town police in 2023.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

THE judiciary, once regarded as a source of clarity in times of political and institutional uncertainty, now appears...
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...