Govt plans restoration of Farid Gate with Rs292m

Majeed Gill Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:06am
Dawn photos
Dawn photos

BAHAWALPUR: The district administration has embarked upon an ambitious Rs292 million plan for conservation of historical Farid Gate, named after the name of Sufi poet Khwaja Ghulam Farid.

The conservation project also includes the upgrade of the trail from Farid Gate to historic Nawab Sadiq Abbasi’s Masjid Al-Sadiq at Chowk Bazaar in Bahawalpur city.

According to Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen, the gate is about a century old and its conservation and restoration is aimed at paying homage to Khwaja Farid. She told Dawn that besides the rehabilitation of the gate, a food street in the gate’s Shahi Bazaar would also be established to have a variety of foods. She added that the whole Shahi Bazaar up to the Chowk bazaar and then to Masjid Al-Sadiq would have tuff tiles and lighting.

Ms Jabeen said the historical mosque, which was also about 100 years old, would also be rehabilitated.

She regretted that the mosque was neglected by the Auqaf department, which was the main beneficiary of it as it was collecting monthly rent from its shops; however, these funds were not properly being utilised on its upkeep.

The officer said the food street shops inside Shahi Bazaar would have identical signboards and multi-coloured lights to give a good look to the visitors. She added that shops in the food streets would be of modern designs to attract the customers and serve them different dishes, particularly the dishes of this area, including that of Sohanjna, Siri Paey, Patta Daal, Sohan Halwa and Lassi, considered specialties of this area.

“Cholistani camels and goats’ milk whose demand is now rising due to their use in herbal medicines and treatment of several diseases in all parts of the country, would also be available.”

Ms Jabeen expressed hope that the project would be executed in the shortest period so that it could be ready for the guests and tourists attending the next international desert jeep rally in February.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

