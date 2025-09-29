Cadet college student injured under ‘mysterious circumstances’

SARGODHA: An eighth grader of a private cadet college on the Bhalwal Road was critically injured. Conflicting reports have surfaced of the cause of the incident.

According to initial reports, Ibrahim Javed, son of Javed Iqbal Tulla, a student of 8thgrade, was allegedly tortured by a physical trainer teacher for waking up late in the morning. In the name of training, the boy was tortured so much that his jaw was fractured, his head was smashed and blood started flowing from his ears.

The child was first shifted to a Bhalwal hospital and then to District Headquarters Hospital Sargodha where doctors referred him to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition.

According to the doctors, the head and jaw bones had been badly injured. The Bhalwal Police Station says that a complaint had been received regarding the violence against the child but legal action would be taken on seeing all the evidence.

On the other hand, the administrative officer of the private cadet college, Muhammad Asif, denied the reports of violence, saying that a sports gala was going on in the college and the child fell during it.

The officer in charge of the college, Muhammad Hamza Warraich, said that the boy’s parents had been told that their child was injured due to a fall.

He also said that a written statement was taken from the parents at the time of admission of the children that if the child was injured in the cadet college for any reason, the college would not be responsible for it.

He said no child was subjected to violence in the college and that they had video evidence of the incident.

The facts would be revealed to the police and the child’s parents, he added.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025