Mayor opens country’s first mangrove biodiversity park

KARACHI: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday inaugurated the country’s first Mangrove Biodiversity Park at Korangi Creek.

This is not only the first biodiversity park focused on mangroves in the country, but also the first park that floats on water, said a press release issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

It said that the park was established in collaboration with the Sindh forest department.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mayor Wahab said the establishment of this park is an important step towards the protection of mangroves and raising public awareness.

He welcomed the involvement of people from the real estate sector in environmental protection, calling it a positive sign for future generations.

The mayor mentioned that he brought his son to the event so that he could learn about the importance of mangroves and the environment from an early age. He appealed to civil society and the business community to join hands in making this project a success.

He also announced that the KMC will establish another mangrove park near the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) building.

He urged other authorities such as Port Qasim and KPT to set up similar parks in their respective jurisdictions to further strengthen environmental protection efforts. The mayor pointed out that whenever steps are taken for the betterment of the city, various obstacles are created, but the administration will not back down from its mission.

He invited civil society, the media, and the business community to share their suggestions and collaborate to make Karachi a modern and environmentally friendly city.

Referring to Bagh Ibne Qasim, he remarked that despite being a 130-acre park, it hardly receives 130 visitors daily. “This raises a question for all of us — why do people prefer private clubs over public parks,” he asked.

Located along Korangi Creek, the park was conceived and designed by environmentalist Shah Murad Aliani and developed in consultation with architect Tariq Alexander Qaiser.

Designed with minimal impact, it uses 80 per cent recycled and natural materials such as wood, bamboo, and upcycled fishing nets. Eco-sensitive features include floating pathways, interactive learning boards, and a floating education centre.

Beyond its design, the park is home to over 72 bird species, such as kingfishers, egrets, Eurasian curlews, and many other migratory birds. Mudskippers and Fiddler crabs are also nestled amongst the Avicennia roots.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025