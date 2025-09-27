E-Paper | September 27, 2025

Hamas says it has not received Trump peace plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault

Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 08:08pm

Hamas has not received United States President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, the Palestinian group has said as Israeli forces expand their assault on Gaza City, Reutersreports.

The comments came after Israeli newspaper Haaretz cited sources saying Hamas had agreed in principle to release all the Israeli hostages it holds in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops under Trump’s plan.

Also included in the proposal were the end of Hamas rule in Gaza, and Israel agreeing not to annex the territory and drive out Palestinians living there, Haaretz reported.

“Hamas has not been presented with any plan,” a Hamas official who asked not to be named told Reuters.

In his comments to reporters on Friday, in which he said “it’s looking like we have a deal on Gaza”, Trump offered no details of its contents and gave no timetable.

Israel has not yet made any public response to Trump’s comments.

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...