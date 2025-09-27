E-Paper | September 27, 2025

PM Shehbaz terms meeting with US President Trump ‘very encouraging’

Dawn.com Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 01:44pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump as “very encouraging” on Friday — a day after the two leaders had their first formal bilateral interaction at the Oval Office in Washington and discussed regional security and cooperation along the lines of counter-terrorism, among other matters.

The premier was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, while the US President was joined by US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the meeting at the White House.

During an interaction with the media a day later — which was aired on Geo News — the premier said the US was ready to share “techniques” with Pakistan in the areas of artificial intelligence, information technology and agriculture. The PM added that the US was also open to investment opportunities in the country.

“We have signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with one of their delegations,” he said, without sharing any further details.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan’s economy has “stabilised at the macro level” and also credited overseas Pakistanis for their contributions and efforts. “No amount of gratitude is enough,” he said.

The premier also hailed Field Marshal Asim Munir for leading the nation “from the front” during a four-day military encounter between Pakistan in India in May.

“He led Pakistan with courage, boldness, and intelligence,” the PM said.

Soon after the escalation, Pakistan had said it had downed six Indian jets. However, the PM said on Friday that the number of downed Indian jets was seven.

