E-Paper | September 27, 2025

FIA dismisses four officers over corruption, poor investigation

Mohammad Asghar Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am

RAWALPINDI: Four officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been dismissed from service for corruption and poor investigation, while an investigating officer has been demoted for negligence in her duties.

FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar Raja emphasised that the eradication of human trafficking and corruption was only possible through full accountability. “Negligent officers will be punished,” he stated.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the dismissed officers were posted to the Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore zones.

The five officers, including two inspectors and as many sub-inspectors, were found guilty of corruption, bribery and substandard investigative work.

The female officer was demoted from inspector to sub-inspector due to poor investigation performance.

Meanwhile, as part of comprehensive reforms and reorganisation, the FIA’s operational structure has been divided into three regions: north, central and south.

This move is part of a broader effort to enhance institutional performance and improve public service delivery, the spokesperson said.

Previously, the FIA operated under two regional divisions — north and south. Under the new structure, each region will be headed by an additional director general. The north region will consist of Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Peshawar and Kohat zones. The central region will cover Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan zones. The south region will include Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Balochistan zones.

In addition, two new zones have been established: Gilgit-Baltistan and Sukkur.

The zonal office for Gilgit-Baltistan will be based in Gilgit, separating it from the Islamabad zone where Gilgit and Skardu circles were previously included. The Sukkur zone’s office will be located in Sukkur.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

COMPARED to the coldness of the Biden administration towards Pakistan, bilateral relations under Donald Trump’s...
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...