FIA dismisses four officers over corruption, poor investigation

RAWALPINDI: Four officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been dismissed from service for corruption and poor investigation, while an investigating officer has been demoted for negligence in her duties.

FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar Raja emphasised that the eradication of human trafficking and corruption was only possible through full accountability. “Negligent officers will be punished,” he stated.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the dismissed officers were posted to the Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore zones.

The five officers, including two inspectors and as many sub-inspectors, were found guilty of corruption, bribery and substandard investigative work.

The female officer was demoted from inspector to sub-inspector due to poor investigation performance.

Meanwhile, as part of comprehensive reforms and reorganisation, the FIA’s operational structure has been divided into three regions: north, central and south.

This move is part of a broader effort to enhance institutional performance and improve public service delivery, the spokesperson said.

Previously, the FIA operated under two regional divisions — north and south. Under the new structure, each region will be headed by an additional director general. The north region will consist of Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Peshawar and Kohat zones. The central region will cover Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan zones. The south region will include Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Balochistan zones.

In addition, two new zones have been established: Gilgit-Baltistan and Sukkur.

The zonal office for Gilgit-Baltistan will be based in Gilgit, separating it from the Islamabad zone where Gilgit and Skardu circles were previously included. The Sukkur zone’s office will be located in Sukkur.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025