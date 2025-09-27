E-Paper | September 27, 2025

Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs165m seized

Our Correspondent Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am

GUJRAT: The Gujranwala Regional Tax Office (RTO) on Friday claimed to have seized 1,550 cartons of non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs165 million from different locations during the last fiscal year.

A statement said that payable taxes and duties of around Rs145 million and the seized cigarette cartons were deposited at the RTO warehouse after legal proceedings.

A special ceremony was organised by the RTO where Gujranwala RTO Chief Commissioner Yasmin Fatima and Lahore Additional Director Dr Tanveer Hussain Bhatti presented appreciation shields to the Gujranwala RTO squad for their excellent performance during the fiscal year 2024–25.

Additional Commissioner (Head-quarters) Riffat Aziz was also present at the ceremony.

Ms Yasmin Fatima, while appreciating the team, said that they had worked very hard during the fiscal year and demonstrated excellent performance.

Dr Tanveer said that under the leadership of Assistant Director Rana Nadeem, the team confiscated a large number of non-duty paid cigarettes during the year, which was commendable. He said the entire team possessed professional competence.

The officers and officials who were given appreciation shields at the ceremony included team in-charge assistant director Rana Nadeem, assistant director Tariq Javed, assistant director Javed Iqbal, senior auditor Sarfraz Ahmed, Rana Asghar Ali, Asghar Ali Gondal, and sepoy Qadeer Ahmed.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

COMPARED to the coldness of the Biden administration towards Pakistan, bilateral relations under Donald Trump’s...
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...