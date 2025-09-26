Coalition rift over flood relief strategy widens

KARACHI/DERA GHAZI KHAN: The rift between coalition partners continues to widen, as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif found themselves at odds over the question of using the Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP) to help flood victims.

In their separate engagements, the PPP chief reiterated his call for the federal government to mobilise BISP cash aid distribution to flood victims, while CM Maryam accused his party of politicising the flood crisis.

The PML-N has previously raised concerns about transparency in BISP, while the PPP accused its partner of being irresponsible for not using the programme to support flood victims in Punjab.

At a press conference, Mr Bhutto-Zardari insisted his stance was not a criticism of the government, rather a call to amplify support for those impacted by recent floods, specifically asking the federal government to utilise the BISP for providing assistance to farmers.

Bilawal calls BISP ‘tried and true programme’; CM Maryam accuses PPP of ‘politicising floods’

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said BISP is a “tried-and-true programme” that has been instrumental in supporting vulnerable populations during past crises, including the 2022 floods and the Covid.

He also urged the federal government to launch an international appeal for aid, referencing past crises where global support was sought.

He announced the PPP’s government in Sindh would support small growers through its Benazir Hari Card, to help them purchase fertiliser.

He also praised the Punjab government for announcing compensation for farmers, but questioned the delay in using the BISP for immediate relief.

“If this is not done today, then what is the fault of the people of South Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and KP?” he asked.

Despite the disagreement, he concluded by praising the federal government for honouring its commitments to Sindh on development projects and housing schemes, expressing gratitude to prime minister and finance minister.

‘Politicising floods’

“The PPP is our ally and I respect them, but unfortunately, they have been politicising the floods in Punjab,” Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, addressing a bus project launch ceremony in Dera Ghazi Khan.

“I don’t know their agenda, but I want to tell [President] Asif Zardari and [PPP Chairman] Bilawal … please help your party’s spokesperson understand that if, Gob forbid, there is a disaster in Sindh, Punjab would stand with it.”

The chief minister then turned her attention to BISP.

“Nowadays, people are talking about distributing aid through BISP. I do not want to criticise them … but they only give Rs10,000 [under this programme]. On the other hand, I will give them (flood victims) Rs1 million.”

Maryam termed flood relief through BISP a “very simplistic solution”, and went on to say, “What will people who have lost their homes, cattle and crops do with just Rs10,000?”

She said she wanted to rebuild the damaged houses and compensate for destroyed crops, but BISP “does not provide enough money”.

Reacting to criticism of not seeking international assistance for flood relief, she said, “The thing is, I am Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, and I will not beg.“

The CM announced Metro Bus services in Dera Ghazi Khan and committed to expanding electric bus services in Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, and Taunsa.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025