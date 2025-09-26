E-Paper | September 26, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Govt reaction awaited

Political correspondent Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:18am

KARACHI: With the return of Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan to the Capital yesterday [Sept 25] the Central Government have become the focal point of popular expectation vis-a-vis the Dixon report imbroglio. During the past 10 days there had been a sort of recess … most of the Ministers being away. The Prime Minister’s words at the Mauripur airport … “People should not be perturbed, they should have confidence in themselves”, when Press correspondents told him that there was perturbation over the Dixon report, are interpreted as indicating a firmness of attitude.

Very shortly after [he] reached his residence he engaged himself in studying the documents and reports in connection with the latest development on the Kashmir issue. Some of the other Ministers … are expected to return … within the next two days, after which the question is expected to be discussed by the Cabinet. …

Meanwhile the people are waiting … for an official announcement of the Government’s reactions… . Whether this will take the form of a Press conference … or the issue of a communique, is not yet known.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

