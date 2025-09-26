Pakistan MMA squad to depart for Georgia today

LAHORE: A ten-member Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts squad will depart for Georgia on Friday to compete in the World Championship from Sept 27 to Oct 2.

Female star Bano, who trained in Thailand for two months, aims to win gold and inspire other women. Abdul Manan, an Asian silver medalist, is also targeting gold, crediting the federation’s support for his confidence.

The Pakistani squad, comprising six athletes including Asian champions and female fighter Bano Butt, has been funded entirely through private sources. The Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PAKMMAF) expects to win four to five gold medals.

PAKMMAF president Omar Ahmed said: “Our athletes are not just participating — they are going to win.” He added that the exposure would build resilience among the fighters.

The event will feature around 700 athletes from 60 countries.

