E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Man shot dead in Janjal Goth

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:17am

KARACHI: A man was gunned down in Gulshan-i-Maymar on Thursday night.

Police identified the victim as Mansoor Mehsud and said he was shot and killed by unidentified assailants at Jaffer Ground in Janjal Goth.

The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for a post-mortem examination.

The police said that the exact motive was under investigation, but it appeared that he was targeted over some personal enmity.

Suspect killed in Orangi ‘encounter’

A suspect was gunned down during an alleged encounter in Orangi Town on Thursday evening.

Iqbal Market SHO Sher Mohammed Mangi said a motorcyclist was signalled to stop for checking at Turi-Bangash Colony by a patrolling team. However, the suspect opened fire in an attempt to flee. Police returned fire, and the alleged robber was killed. He was later identified as Shahrukh Maqbool.

The police claimed to have recovered a snatched mobile phone, a stolen motorcycle, and a pistol from his possession. The body was shifted to the ASH for medico-legal formalities.

Woman found dead

A woman was found dead in Federal B Area on Thursday, according to police and rescue services officials.

Jauharabad SHO Rashid Rehman said that the body was recovered from a street in Block-14. There were no torture marks.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed told Dawn that the body of an unidentified woman, who appears to be in her 20s, was brought by the Jauharabad police to the ASH for a post-mortem examination. She said that all samples and swabs had been collected and the cause of death reserved until the receipt of chemical examination reports.

The corpse was shifted to the Chippa morgue for want of identification.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

THE new World Bank report, Reclaiming Momentum Towards Prosperity, is a sobering reminder that Pakistan’s current...
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...