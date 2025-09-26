Man shot dead in Janjal Goth

KARACHI: A man was gunned down in Gulshan-i-Maymar on Thursday night.

Police identified the victim as Mansoor Mehsud and said he was shot and killed by unidentified assailants at Jaffer Ground in Janjal Goth.

The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for a post-mortem examination.

The police said that the exact motive was under investigation, but it appeared that he was targeted over some personal enmity.

Suspect killed in Orangi ‘encounter’

A suspect was gunned down during an alleged encounter in Orangi Town on Thursday evening.

Iqbal Market SHO Sher Mohammed Mangi said a motorcyclist was signalled to stop for checking at Turi-Bangash Colony by a patrolling team. However, the suspect opened fire in an attempt to flee. Police returned fire, and the alleged robber was killed. He was later identified as Shahrukh Maqbool.

The police claimed to have recovered a snatched mobile phone, a stolen motorcycle, and a pistol from his possession. The body was shifted to the ASH for medico-legal formalities.

Woman found dead

A woman was found dead in Federal B Area on Thursday, according to police and rescue services officials.

Jauharabad SHO Rashid Rehman said that the body was recovered from a street in Block-14. There were no torture marks.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed told Dawn that the body of an unidentified woman, who appears to be in her 20s, was brought by the Jauharabad police to the ASH for a post-mortem examination. She said that all samples and swabs had been collected and the cause of death reserved until the receipt of chemical examination reports.

The corpse was shifted to the Chippa morgue for want of identification.

