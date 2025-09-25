Stokes will be battle-ready for Ashes, says England director Key

LONDON: England cricket supremo Rob Key says captain Ben Stokes will be ready for the heat of the Ashes battle in Australia despite a lack of action following a shoulder injury.

Talismanic all-rounder Stokes has not played any cricket since July, missing the final Test against India at the Oval, which the tourists won to level the series at 2-2.

But the 34-year-old was this week named to lead the squad for the five Tests against arch-rivals Australia, starting in Perth on November 21.

Key, managing director of England men’s cricket, told reporters on Wednesday that he had “no issues” with the skipper’s lack of cricket.

“I think he had probably the best series he’s had for us in the three years that (England coach) Brendon (McCullum), myself and Ben have been doing it,” he said, referring to the Tests against India. “With the ball, certainly it’s the best I’ve seen him bowl for a long time, if not ever. And that was without playing a lot of cricket going into the summer.

“So I have no issues with Ben Stokes at all. And he’s generally the type of player that builds and everything he does gets himself ready for these big moments.”

England have not won the Ashes in Australia since 2010/2011, under the captaincy of Andrew Strauss, and last lifted the urn at home in 2015.

They have a terrible record on recent tours, losing 13 out of the past 15 Tests Down Under, with the other two matches finishing as draws.

PACE ATTACK

The tourists have picked an attack full of pacemen they believe can inflict damage on Australia’s vulnerable top order and Key said he was excited by the prospect of unleashing express bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Wood returns after missing the whole of the English season with a knee injury, while fellow quick Archer is only two Tests into his comeback in the format.

“I’m probably more excited than anyone who’s got to face them, really, so fingers crossed,” said Key. “We’ve worked so hard to get to this point. It’s the last little step now.

So, we get this bit right and then hopefully we’ve got every option available to us going into that first Test match at Perth.

“That may be Wood and Archer, maybe not. But to have that battery of bowlers, every single one of them fit, I’m still fingers crossed for it.” Other seamers on the plane will be Stokes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue.

Key said the pace bowlers were growing in confidence.

“I think this is a bowling attack on the up,” he said. “When we played against India, it was a very inexperienced bowling attack.” He added: “You’re starting to see a bowling attack where some of these bowlers who haven’t played 10 Test matches are now starting to think, ‘This is what’s required in Test cricket, this is where I need to go to be one of the best in the world’.

“They have the potential to do that. They’re on the start of that journey.” Key said he could not wait for the Ashes to start. “I think this is going to be one of the best series for a long, long time,” he said.

“It’s going to be really tough, but I’m so excited to see what’s going to happen.” After the first Test in Perth, there are further games in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025