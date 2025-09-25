Eight held after gunfight at call centre in Gulshan

KARACHI: Eight people were arrested after a gunfight broke out between two groups at a call centre in Gulshan-i-Iqbal, it emerged on Wednesday.

The complainant in the case, registered at the Gulshan-i-Iqbal police station, said the incident stemmed from prolonged harassment faced by his daughter, who is an employee at the call centre.

He said his daughter had been harassed by the branch manager for three years. Frustrated, she confided in her brother and their nephew later warned the manager to stay away.

However, he said the situation escalated on the night of Sept 23, when the branch manager called his nephew. The complainant, along with his sister and nephews, went to the office around 9pm but found the doors locked.

“They were holding my daughter inside,” he alleged. “When we broke down the door, the manager started abusing us. One person drew a gun and opened fire.”

The complainant claimed his nephew returned fire, and the office security guard also pulled out his weapon and began shooting.

Police arrived and arrested five individuals involved in the shooting, while three others were taken into custody for instigating the incident.

An FIR was lodged at the Gulshan-i-Iqbal police station under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 337-A (assault), 337-H(ii) (hurt by rash or negligent act), section 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and section 25 of the Sindh Arms Act, 2013 (use of a firearm to commit a criminal offence).

